You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Duffy Health Center Expands Services for Substance Use Disorder

Duffy Health Center Expands Services for Substance Use Disorder

November 11, 2021

FALMOUTH – Substance use disorder services from Duffy Health Center have been expanded, according to the organization.

Three programs have been established on the Upper Cape in addition to their Hyannis clinic for those who need recovery resources. Any member of the community will be able to use them at no cost; the organization said they are not limited to patients of Duffy.

A meeting at the Gus Canty Community Center in Falmouth will outline these new programs for residents to take advantage of. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 15, and it will feature Duffy Heath Center staff members.

For more information, visit Duffy Health Center’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


