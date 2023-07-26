Duffy Health Center Receives Grant For On-Site Improvements

HYANNIS – Mass Development recently awarded $519,457 in grant funding for 11 community health centers across the state, including Duffy Health Center in Hyannis.

The grants awarded through MassDevelopment’s Community Health Center Grant Program will be used to fund capital improvement projects for the renovation and improvement of various infrastructure, equipment, and technologies in need of updates within the various centers.

The $50,000 grant given to Duffy Health Center will be used to install a patient bathroom monitoring system in its facility to alert staff if bathroom occupants are motionless or otherwise in distress due to an overdose or medical emergency.

“Community Health Centers play an important role in cities and towns across Massachusetts, providing critical care for families and good jobs for individuals,” said Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao, chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors.

“These centers are vital to the state’s health care system, and we are pleased these grants will support capital improvement projects at centers and help them continue caring for the communities they serve.”

