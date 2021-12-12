Duffy Health Center Receives Grant To Help Shelter Homeless During Winter Months

BARNSTABLE – Duffy Health Center recently announced that it was awarded $317,000 by the Department of Housing and Community Development to provide shelter for homeless individuals in Barnstable County as colder temperatures set in.

The funds, arranged by a coalition of local officials led by the office of State Representative Julian Cyr, will be used to augment the Center’s In From the Streets program which collaborates with local towns to identify individuals in need and put them up in local hotels.

Mandatory depopulation of shelters due to COVID-19 and shortages in affordable housing on the Cape & Islands have combined to exacerbate homelessness in the region.

“We are grateful to receive this important funding from DHCD,” said Heidi Nelson, CEO of Duffy Health Center.

“In From the Streets is a life-line for many in our community who need short term shelter to survive challenging weather conditions. We thank the entire Cape & Islands legislative delegation; each one rallied in support of this funding, and we could not have secured this without their support and the leadership of Senator Cyr and his office,” she said.

The Duffy Health Center is a non-profit providing health care and support services for those dealing with homelessness on the Cape.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter