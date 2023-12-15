Gov. Healey Endorses Fernandes Run For State Senate

BARNSTABLE – Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll have endorsed Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes in the race for Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate.

Fernandes said he is running for Senate with a focus on making housing more attainable for working families, creating jobs, and ensuring that the district receives the infrastructure it needs.

Fernandes announced his ran after Susan Moran said she would not run for re-election and instead run for Barnstable County Superior Court Clerk.

“I have known and worked with Dylan for a long time, and he will be an outstanding Senator for the people of the Plymouth and Barnstable district,” said Healey.

“Representative Fernandes knows the district, its people, and has the track record of delivering on the issues that matter most in their lives. I am proud to endorse him and know that he will deliver on the promise to make housing more affordable, create jobs, and build the infrastructure we need for the district and the Commonwealth,” Healey said.

Fernandes has served Falmouth, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket in the Legislature since 2017 where he has focused on combating climate change, advancing workforce housing, and addressing the opioid and heroin epidemic.

He serves as the Vice Chair of the Committee on the Environment and Natural Resources, and has seats on the Committee on Ways and Means, the Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy, and the Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change.