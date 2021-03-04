You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eager to Act, Biden and Democrats Leave Republicans Behind

Eager to Act, Biden and Democrats Leave Republicans Behind

March 4, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP)-President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are jamming their agenda forward with a sense of urgency.

They’re taking an unapologetically partisan approach to advance the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue, voting rights and other priorities. Their calculation is that it’s better to try to push ahead than risk wasting time courting Republican support that may never come.

The coronavirus pandemic is driving the crush of legislative action. But so, too, are the still-raw emotions from the Capitol siege and the hard lessons of the last time Democrats had full control in Washington.

By Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller, Associated Press

