You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus Confirmed in Massachusetts

Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus Confirmed in Massachusetts

July 5, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials say eastern equine encephalitis virus has been discovered in mosquitoes for the first time this year.

Officials announced that EEE was confirmed by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected on July 1 in the community of Orange in Franklin County.

No human or animal cases of EEE have been detected so far this year.

The mosquito-borne disease is a rare but a potentially deadly disease.

There were 12 human cases in Massachusetts in 2019 with six deaths.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 