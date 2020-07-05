Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus Confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials say eastern equine encephalitis virus has been discovered in mosquitoes for the first time this year.

Officials announced that EEE was confirmed by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected on July 1 in the community of Orange in Franklin County.

No human or animal cases of EEE have been detected so far this year.

The mosquito-borne disease is a rare but a potentially deadly disease.

There were 12 human cases in Massachusetts in 2019 with six deaths.