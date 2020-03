EASTHAM – The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has announced that they have closed the Nauset Marsh System in Eastham and Orleans to shellfishing due to the Paralytic Shellfish Poison toxic, commonly known as “Red Tide.”

The system includes Nauset Harbor, Mill Pond, Town Cove, Nauset Marsh, and Salt Pond.

Digging, harvesting, collecting, and other shellfishing activities will be suspended until further notice.