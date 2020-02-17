You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ed Markey, Joe Kennedy to Face Off in First Debate

February 17, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Ed Markey and his Democratic primary challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy are planning to face off in their first debate.

The hour-long contest will be live-streamed tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

The race is pitting two well-known politicians against each other, with Kennedy hoping to unseat the incumbent Markey.

While the two Democrats share many policy positions, Kennedy has argued that it’s time for new leadership.

Markey is 73 and has served in Congress for decades, first in the House and later in the Senate.

Kennedy is also helped by his family’s long political history in Massachusetts.

