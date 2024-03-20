Edgartown Officials Optimistic Atlantic Road Repairs To Conclude By Summer

EDGARTOWN – Town officials in Edgartown are notifying residents that closed-off sections of Atlantic Drive, affected by inclement weather over the winter season, are expected to reopen in April.

According to Town officials, work on the section of road, which first experienced a sinkhole and later a culvert failure, will conclude by April 15, concluding a saga in which the town was battered by three winter storms.

The Town has been busy dredging sand from nearby beaches to restore the popular beach, after which cosmetic repairs will be undertaken alongside repairs to the damaged culvert system.

Earlier this year, the Town declared a state of emergency in response to the series of winter storms, prompting an investigation from FEMA and MEMA.