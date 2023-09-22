EEE Virus Reported in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Hot on the heels of a West Nile Virus positive sample in Eastham, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus has been detected in a mosquito sample collected from Provincetown.

EEE is a rare but serious illness spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

While EEE can infect people of all ages, people under 15 years of age or over 50 years of age are at greatest risk for serious illness.

As the positive sample came from a bird-biting type of mosquito, the risk to humans is quite low but not non-existent, said town officials.

More samples are expected to come back by early next week. Surveillance is ongoing and mosquito testing will continue into October.