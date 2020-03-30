Eight Additional COVID-19 Deaths Confirmed by State, Massachusetts Death Total at 56

BOSTON-Eight new deaths due to coronavirus-related illness were reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) Monday. 56 people have now died due to COVID-19 in the state, as of Monday afternoon’s report.

The victims, two male and six female, were between their 60s and 80s. All victims had preexisting conditions, three of which were unknown, and were also hospitalized. They were from Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Bristol Counties.

42,793 patients across the state have been tested as of the most recent update from the DPH. 797 new confirmed positive cases have brought the statewide total to 5,752.

There are 173 confirmed positive cases in Barnstable County and eight in Dukes and Nantucket, according to the state.

