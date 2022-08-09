Elder Services to Distribute Farmers’ Market Coupons

HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is offering coupons for produce at local Farmers’ Markets to low-income seniors.

The coupons will be worth $25 and are available starting on Monday, August 15.

Eligible individuals age 60 and over do not have to be a consumer of Elder Services to receive a coupon.

Elder Services notes that coupons are limited and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The following Elder Services Senior Nutrition sites will have the coupons. The list was provided by an Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands press release.

Barnstable County (Monday through Friday from 10am to 12:00pm) Barnstable Adult Community Center – 815 Falmouth Rd, Hyannis (508) 790-2746 North Falmouth Congregational Church – 155 Old Main Rd, North Falmouth (508) 563-2182 Brewster Council on Aging – 1673 Main St, Brewster, (508) 896-5070 Chatham Council on Aging – 193 Stony Hill Rd, Chatham (508) 945-1783 Dennis Council on Aging – 1045 Route 134 South Dennis (774) 216-0390 Mashpee Council on Aging – 26 Frank E. Hicks Dr, Mashpee (508) 477-0910 The Fleet – 2207 Route 6, Wellfleet (508) 349-2658 Yarmouth Senior Services – 528 Forest Rd, Yarmouth (508)398-5060 Falmouth Housing – 115 Scranton Ave. Falmouth (508) 548-4198 Harwich Community Center – 100 Oak St. Harwich (508) 430-1991 Orleans United Methodist Church – 73 Main St. Orleans (508) 255-9871 Greenville/ Forestdale School – 87 Route 130 Sandwich (508) 558-9677 In Nantucket County (Monday through Friday from 9am to 2pm) Elder Services – 144 Orange Street, Nantucket (508) 228-4647 In Dukes County (Monday through Friday from 11am to 1pm) Elder Services – 1 Hospital Road, Oak Bluffs (508) 693-4393

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter