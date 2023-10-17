Elder Services To Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals For Barnstable Residents Over Sixty

SOUTH DENNIS – As Thanksgiving approaches, Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is planning to provide free Thanksgiving meals to Barnstable County residents ages sixty and up.

Meals will be offered by reservation at the Falmouth Senior Center at 780 Main Street on Monday, November 20 from 2 to 3 pm, followed by a pair of events on Tuesday, November 21 at the office of Elder Services at 68 Route 134 in South Dennis from 10 am to noon and The Provincetown Council on Aging at 2 Mayflower Pl. in Provincetown from noon to 1 pm.

All meals will contain classic Thanksgiving fare, individually packaged to be reheated at home.

Meals are limited and will be available for reservation on a first-come, first-served basis until Wednesday, November 15.

To make a reservation, contact the Nutrition Department of Elder Services at 508-394-4630 ext. 412 between 9 to 10:30 am.