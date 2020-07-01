You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Election Results from Town Elections in Provincetown and Dennis

Election Results from Town Elections in Provincetown and Dennis

July 1, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – Robert Anthony and Louise Venden were re-elected to the Provincetown Select Board at Tuesday’s annual town election.

The incumbent board members defeated challenger Austin Knight.

Each seat is for a three year term.

Voters did not approve spending $64,500 in real estate and personal property taxes to increase the Select Board members’ stipend.

In Dennis, incumbent Selectmen John Terrio and former selectmen Paul McCormick won the two seats up for grabs at the annual town election Tuesday.

Incumbent Selectmen Robert Mezzadri lost his bid for a second term in the three way race.

Terrio was elected to a third selectmen’s term.

McCormick returns to the board after losing last year to Christopher Lambton and Sheryl McMahon.

Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


