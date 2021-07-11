You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Elsa Visits Cape Cod With High Winds and Rain

Elsa Visits Cape Cod With High Winds and Rain

July 11, 2021

HYANNIS – Tropical Storm Elsa hit Cape Cod and other parts of the Northeast on Friday, delivering high winds, power outages, and flooding.

In Barnstable County, winds reached speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour, with many gusts reaching between 45-55mph.

Thousands of Cape residents were left without power, with towns such as Barnstable and Dennis having some of the highest number of reports. Most power was restored by Friday evening as the storm passed.

Treacherous road and driving conditions caused accidents for travelers throughout the state.

Fallen branches and sections of trees provided additional hazards for people and property.

Wires were downed by falling debris in West Barnstable and Yarmouth.

Several ferry trips to the islands were also canceled due to the difficult conditions.

 

About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


