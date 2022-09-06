Energy Officials Warn of Winter Season Price Hikes, Urge Preparedness

HYANNIS – Energy officials are urging residents to prepare accordingly ahead of expected higher winter energy rates.

With cold weather approaching and the price of utilities higher than usual average, Spokesperson for National Grid Michael Dalo said residents should examine the efficiency of their homes, including checking that it’s properly insulated.

“With that, customers are able to save a fair amount on their energy bill. Also just by changing out some old incandescent bulbs with LEDs, customers can save a fair amount and their energy bill if you leave your lights on or just through normal usage.”

Dalo said that a variety of worldwide factors are impacting energy costs, but that there are billing options available through National Grid and assistance for low-income households from state and federal agencies.

Customers of National Grid who are in need of billing assistance or other support can visit the company’s website here.