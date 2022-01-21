Environmental Group Urges Public Input on Use of COVID Money

HYANNIS – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod is encouraging Barnstable County residents to voice their thoughts about using government funds to improve Cape Cod’s water quality.

Barnstable County received $41.3 million in federal grants from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds are for recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic and for investments in regional projects on Cape Cod.

Barnstable County Commissioners have set up an online survey where the public can give their input about how the ARPA funds should be allocated.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod is asking people to consider taking the survey to advocate for projects that will improve the Cape’s water quality, such as investing in wastewater infrastructure and paying for a region-wide study of freshwater ponds proposed by the Cape Cod Commission.

The deadline for public comment ends February 4. Head to Barnstable County’s website to learn more about providing feedback on how the ARPA funding should be used.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter