Barnstable Seeks Input On ARPA Spending

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Commissioners are seeking public input on how to prioritize the $41.3 million American Rescue Plan Act grant funds the region received from the U.S. Treasury.

“Cape Cod has a tremendous opportunity to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds to make progress in key areas for our region, including protecting our water, investing in sewering and nitrogen reduction efforts, and expanding access to broadband internet,” said Barnstable County Commissioners Ron Bergstrom, Mark Forest and Sheila Lyons in a statement.

They added that the county is eager to move forward with a public input process and plan for disbursement of the funds over the next several years.

The comment period will be held by the commissioners office through February 4, 2022 and will provide residents of Barnstable County with three ways to submit feedback.

Residents may complete an online survey and provide comment at www.BarnstableCounty.org/ARPA, send an email to ARPA@BarnstableCounty.org or call and leave a voicemail with comments by calling 508 556 4733.

Respondents’ full names and addresses must be provided for the submission to be considered.

The county’s ARPA team, the Assembly of Delegates and each town’s elected and appointed officials will also hold meetings throughout the month of January on the topic.

Priorities put forward by the commissioners include investing in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure; fund public health system and cover COVID costs; help fight the economic impacts of the pandemic; and replace lost public sector revenue and provide premium pay to essential workers.

Municipalities and county governments have until December 31, 2024 to determine how to use the funds and have until December 31 2026 to spend the funds.