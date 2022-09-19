Environmental Group Seeks Nominations for Two Awards

YARMOUTH – Local environmental group CARE for the Cape & Islands is seeking nominations for two awards to honor community members who are committed to sustainability.

The CARE Business/Organization Stewardship Award is for a group that has worked for both cultural and environmental sustainability in the region.

Applicants must have daily practices that fit CARE’s mission to preserve the area’s environment and culture.

The group’s Youth Award is given to an individual 18 or younger or a youth group that displays the same dedication to sustainability.

The awards will be presented at CARE’s 10th anniversary celebration at Thacher Hall in Yarmouth Port on November 10.

“The Cape and Islands are fortunate to have so many individuals and organizations doing amazing things to take care of this special place. This is an opportunity to celebrate those who go above and beyond, on a regular basis,” CARE Director Jill Tallady said.

Cape Cod Beer, Green Road Refill and Cape Abilities are all past recipients of the award.

The nomination form can be found on CARE for the Cape & Islands website.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 21.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter