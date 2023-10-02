EPA Approves Air Quality Permit For Offshore Wind Project Revolution Wind

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The Environmental Protection Agency recently announced its approval for the final Clean Air Act Outer Continental Shelf air quality permit for Revolution Wind, the offshore wind project slated for installation in the waters 7.5 nautical miles south of Nomans Land Island.

Included in the permit are air control pollution control requirements for the building and operating of a windfarm up to 880 megawatts, targeting pollutant sources such as the jack-up barges that will be used to construct the turbines and electrical service platforms, and emissions originating from air-emitting devices used during farm operation.

The facility is slated to include up to 100 offshore wind generators and two offshore substations.

“When built, the 880-megawatt Revolution Wind energy project will contribute to the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of generating 30 gigawatts of clean, abundant energy from offshore wind by 2030, contributing to our clean energy future, growing clean tech jobs, and making sure our communities most overburdened by air pollution can breathe clean air,” said EPA Regional Administrator David W. Cash.

“The approval of this Clean Air Permit means construction can begin and that we will ensure the best available technology is used to reduce air pollution associated with construction activity and ongoing operation of the wind farm,” he said.

Elsewhere, Vineyard Wind, another offshore wind project setting up just south of Martha’s Vineyard, is on track to start producing power on a smaller scale by the end of October, with plans to gradually ramp up production.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter