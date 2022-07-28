EPA New England Invests $132M in Estuary Protection Including Buzzards Bay

BOURNE – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) New England will invest $132 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law towards protecting and restoring regional estuaries.

Among the estuaries of national significance receiving funding for projects includes Buzzards Bay, which will receive $4.5 million over the next five years alongside other regions.

“Estuaries, where freshwater from rivers and streams mixes with salt water from the ocean, are among some of the most productive environments on earth,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash in a statement from the EPA.

“With these funds, our six New England National Estuary Programs will not only help to address key water quality and habitat challenges, but address climate resilience and prioritize equity as well, helping our most vulnerable communities.”

The program will also address climate impacts and environmental justice disparities in watersheds.