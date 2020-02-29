You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eversource Acquires Columbia Gas for $1.1 Billion

Eversource Acquires Columbia Gas for $1.1 Billion

February 29, 2020

HYANNIS-Eversource Energy has announced that they have acquired the assets of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts for $1.1 billion from NiSource. 

The assets from Columbia Gas will be added to the largest energy company in the New England region. 1.5 million electric and 330,000 natural gas customers across Massachusetts are served by Columbia Gas.

Eversource clarified that NiSource will remain responsible for all liabilities related to the gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley in 2018, which resulted in one death and multiple injuries. Columbia Gas agreed to pay a fine of $53 million in a plea agreement.

Eversource will be extending its goal to establish carbon neutral operations by 2030 to Columbia Gas.

Eversource expects the transaction to be closed by the end of this year’s third quarter.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 