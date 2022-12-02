You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completed

December 2, 2022

Eversource Battery Storage Facility at Provincetown Transfer Station. Eversource.

PROVINCETOWN – The Outer Cape Energy Storage System project in Provincetown is complete, according Eversource officials.

Eversource and community leaders will celebrate the close of the project Friday.

The project wrapped up testing in September.

The system will provide emergency power to Provincetown customers in case of outage, staying connected to the grid fully charged and automatically activating when necessary.

Eversource representatives said that the battery will help maintain power for approximately 10,000 customers on the 13-mile Outer Cape distribution line.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


