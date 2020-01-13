Eversource Earns Award for Restoration Efforts After July Tornadoes

BARNSTABLE – The Edison Electric Institute has awarded Eversource with the association’s “Emergency Recovery Award” for the company’s power restoration efforts after tornadoes hit Cape Cod over the summer.

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events.

“We’re so proud and honored to be recognized for their Emergency Recovery Award for our efforts to restore service on Cape Cod after those tornadoes caused some pretty significant damage,” said Eversource Spokesman Reid Lamberty.

“It really is an honor to be recognized not just across the country, but with utility companies overseas as well, so it’s an honor to be recognized for the commitment to our customers, in this particular case on the Cape but really commitment to our customers across all three service territories on a daily basis.”

The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process.

“Eversource Energy’s work to restore service safely and quickly to customers often in dangerous conditions, makes them deserving of this award,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn.

“Their efforts exemplify the high standards our industry seeks to uphold, and I applaud their commitment to their customers.”

In July, a heavy thunderstorm system over Cape Cod produced three tornadoes and a microburst resulting in more than 105,000 outages across eight Cape Cod communities.

Eversource crews restored service to 100 percent of the company’s customers within four days after the storm, dedicating 17,000 man hours to the recovery.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our commitment to our customers on Cape Cod who experienced a catastrophic, fast-moving storm at the height of the summer tourism season, causing widespread devastation to homes, businesses and the electric system,” said Eversource Chairman, President, and CEO Jim Judge.

“I’m so proud of the thousands of hard-working men and women who responded immediately and worked tirelessly on behalf of our customers, and I’d like to congratulate and thank our dedicated employees for achieving this international award.”

For more information on Eversource, visit Eversource.com.