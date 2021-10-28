You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eversource: More Damage Assessment Necessary Before Power Restoration

October 27, 2021

 

 

 

Road closures on Wequaquet Lane in Hyannis due to the storm.

HYANNIS – Eversource officials said that service crews are clearing damages from the nor’easter and continue to work to restore power for customers, however the energy company said it needs to continue further damage assessments before a global restoration time can be estimated.

Representatives of Eversource said that hazardous winds and the amount of debris on roads today slowed repair work, though crews will continue to work around the clock until power is restored.

More crews from out of state will arrive tomorrow and Friday to assist in repairs, as well, bringing the total number of active crews up to over 1,500, according to Eversource.

Governor Charlie Baker also warned that the restoration efforts across the state after the storm could be a multi-day process.

