Eversource Prepared and Ready for Monday’s Storm

HYANNIS – Eversource said that they are prepared and ready for Monday’s expected storm, as they continue to operate under their COVID-19 pandemic plan.

While adhering to its strict social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures, the utility company’s line and tree crews are ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by the storm.

“With many customers working remotely and students relying on technology for distance learning during this unprecedented time, we recognize how important it is to have reliable power,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Doug Foley.

“Working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic, our crews are positioned around the state and ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Monday’s storm. Our team will work around-the-clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible – yet some restorations may take longer as we work to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1.

Also be sure to report any outage online at eversource.com, or by calling 800-592-2000.

Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.