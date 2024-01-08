Eversource Ready for More Storm Conditions Mid-Week

HYANNIS – Eversource says it is gearing up for more storm conditions in the forecast for this Tuesday and Wednesday hot on the heels of a blustery weekend.
The utility company is pulling in crews from out of the region to assist with potential outages caused by adverse weather.
Officials have also outlined tips for how residents can prepare.
The following is the full statement from Eversource representatives:
As New England braces for another significant storm – this one bringing to Massachusetts high winds and heavy, wet snow to certain areas of the state at the onset before transitioning to rain following the weekend snowstorm – Eversource is preparing accordingly. The energy company continues to monitor several weather forecast models and has brought in outside crews to work alongside Eversource lineworkers. Hundreds of line and tree crews will be prepositioned across the commonwealth in advance of the storm so they can quickly respond to any damage or power outages caused by the weather.
“With the heavy, wet snow for certain areas of the state in the forecast at the onset of this week’s storm followed by substantial amounts of rain coming on the heels of the weekend snowstorm, the ground will be heavily saturated, and that combined with the forecasted strong winds can bring down trees and limbs onto power lines and equipment, causing outages,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “This storm has a similar profile to the one we had three weeks ago that caused significant tree damage and outages, but this time we also have roadside snow piles that complicate the work for our crews.”
Customers are encouraged to also prepare for the storm by assembling or restocking a storm kit which should include essentials like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, any needed medications, pet food and other necessities. In addition, make sure cell phones and devices are fully charged, create an emergency plan with family members and prepare to check on elderly neighbors and friends.
Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Be sure to report any outage online, or by calling 800-592-2000 in Eastern MA and 877-659-6326 in Western MA. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.
Additional preparedness tips can be found at the Storm Preparedness section on Eversource.com.