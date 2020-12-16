Eversource Ready for Season’s First Major Storm

HYANNIS – With the season’s first significant snowstorm approaching, Eversource is pre-staging repair crews and preparing for any possible outages or other disruptions to the electrical system.

Line and tree crews have been positioned across the state, including hundreds of crews from Canada, Main, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Indiana to support the storm response.

Customer service representatives have also been added to all of Eversource’s call centers.

“We will be out in the field, pre-staged, ready to respond quickly and safely. Ready to respond to restore power or any damage to the system,” said spokesperson Reid Lamberty.

He said that the crews will also be abiding by strict COVID-19 safety guidelines, with one person to a truck and proper personal protection equipment for crewmen.

Lamberty said that the utility company has learned much about providing service during the ongoing pandemic over the last year.

“We’re familiar with it now. This is now part of our routine. We have responded to storms under these conditions, and we have responded as effectively under these COVID-19 conditions as we have prior. We’ve got tremendous field resources for our crews and they’re doing a great job,” said Lamberty.

“Safety is paramount, it’s the top of their minds. Not just safety for themselves, but for our customers as well.”

Infrastructure upgrades and improvements that Eversource has made over the year will also help reduce outages as the winter season continues.

Eversource urged residents to charge their devices ahead of the storm in case of power outages and report outages to the utility company by phone or by web.

Lamberty also urged residents who come across downed power lines to always assume that they are live and report it to Eversource or call 911.