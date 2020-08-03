Eversource Remains Prepared as Tropical Storm Isaias Looms

HYANNIS – The Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing and Eversource has remained prepared despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as Barnstable County is expected to feel some impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

“We are approaching this the same way that we always do. We worked year round to strength our system,” said Eversource spokesman Reid Lamberty.

“We preform vegetation management to improve the liability, we have very well defined storm plans and practices in place, and our employees are very well trained and experienced in emergency response.”

Eversource also constantly tracks the weather to remain on top of developing situations.

The pandemic did however force the energy company to make some minor alterations to their storm operations.

“We had a storm in April, just after Easter weekend and we had a lot of power outages,” said Lamberty.

“We operated remotely for that. Typically during a storm we have a group of people that gather at a specific location and monitor the storm from there and distribute resources from one location. Well clearly during COVID we weren’t able to do that, everyone worked remotely and we were as efficient and effective at getting power back on to those customers who lost power.”

According to Lamberty, Eversource was able to restore power to more than 130,000 customers less than 48 hours after the storm.

“I think that just shows the experience that we have dealing with storms,” said Lamberty.

“Even though we had to work under different circumstances we still operated effectively and efficiently and were able to get power back on to our customers in a really short time period.”

Eversource also provides storm safety tips to customers that include tips for before the storm, during the storm, and after the storm.

To see the entire Eversource storm safety checklist, visit their website.