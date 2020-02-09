Eversource Reports Decrease in Outages in 2019

HYANNIS-Eversource has announced that power outages in the state of Massachusetts went down by nearly 17% in 2019, as compared to 2018.

Spokesman for Eversource Reid Lamberty said that the utility company credits these numbers to continued investments into their “smart, self-healing grid.”

“Specifically, we’re really looking at modernizing our system, and installing what we call smart fuses to the system throughout the state,” Lamberty explained.

“These smart fuses, what they do basically, is automatically restore power to customers.”

Eversource has invested over $2.5 million to get more than 350 smart fuses active on their grid.

These fuses react to events such as tree limbs making contact with wires. Smart fuses also helps protect the grid when issues like an overload arise.

These numbers come after a year that included notable outages due to tornadoes on Cape Cod. Eversource also recently responded to a large number of local outages, after high winds in the area caused many on Cape Cod to lose power on Friday.

Even then, Lamberty says, Eversource’s investments to ensure power for customers have paid off.

“Unfortunately, an outage can occur at any given time for any particular reason,” he continued.

“But, those outages are shorter in duration.”

Eversource will look to install more smart fuses in the future throughout their system, with plans to install over 300 of the devices in 2020. Eversource serves customers throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.