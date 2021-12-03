Eversource Starts Prep for Winter Storms

HYANNIS – The end of November also brought the official closure of Atlantic hurricane season, and Eversource has begun to shift its focus towards potential upcoming winter storms and weather that could potentially impact power services.

Eversource said they’ve spent the past few months investing money into strengthening power grids and lines as the harsh winter months approached.

The addition of smart switches and fuses that automatically restore power in some situations, installing stronger wires and poles, and improving communication between facilities and field utilities were some of the investments made recently, according to the company.

As they prepare for hazardous storms, Eversource has advised residents to do the same.

A kit should be ready in the event of a winter storm; these feature things such as first-aid materials, bottled water, and nonperishable food. The company added that cell phones and other devices should also be charged, so updates can be tracked through Eversource’s website or social media pages.

