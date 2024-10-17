Experts Identify Shark that Washed Up on Orleans Beach

ORLEANS – Experts with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy have performed a necropsy on the deceased great white shark washed up on Nauset Beach in Orleans Tuesday, identifying it as a previously tagged animal who frequented Cape Cod waters.

The necropsy was performed by Dr. Greg Skomal with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, identifying the shark as one tagged in 2022 nicknamed “Koala.”

He was fully mature, measuring in at about 12 feet. Experts say they do not yet know the cause of death.

“As it is incredibly sad that a white shark has died, samples of organs, tissues, vertebrate sections, and more are used to further the knowledge of this species,” said the conservancy in an Instagram post.

According to the Conservancy, October and November are the busiest months of the year for white shark activity around the Cape and Islands.