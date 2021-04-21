You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Experts: Outdoor Mask Mandates May Soon Be Able to Be Lifted

April 21, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Medical experts in New England suggest it soon might be safe enough for states to lift mask requirements when outdoors.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health in Providence, Rhode Island, says wearing masks indoors should still be required but argued that outdoor infections of COVID-19 are rare and mostly tend to happen when large groups gather in packed spaces.

Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, also agreed Monday it might be time to lift the mandates, though indoor mask regulations should persist until more people are vaccinated.

From The Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


