Experts: Outdoor Mask Mandates May Soon Be Able to Be Lifted

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Medical experts in New England suggest it soon might be safe enough for states to lift mask requirements when outdoors.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health in Providence, Rhode Island, says wearing masks indoors should still be required but argued that outdoor infections of COVID-19 are rare and mostly tend to happen when large groups gather in packed spaces.

Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, also agreed Monday it might be time to lift the mandates, though indoor mask regulations should persist until more people are vaccinated.

From The Associated Press