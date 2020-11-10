You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Experts Say No Need to Cancel Thanksgiving, but Play It Safe

November 10, 2020

SEATTLE (AP)-Health experts say a safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic is possible, but they know their advice is as tough to swallow as dry, overcooked turkey.

U.S. health officials say small household gatherings have contributed the rise in COVID-19 cases. But there’s no need to cancel the holiday.

Spending time with loved ones is important for health too.

The coronavirus spreads more easily when people are crowded together inside, so experts encourage new outdoor traditions such as hiking as a family. Guest lists for indoor feasts should be small enough so people can sit six feet apart while unmasked.

By Carla K. Johnson, Associated Press

