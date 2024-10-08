You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Experts to Tackle Affordable Housing at Summit

October 8, 2024

HYANNIS – State housing officials are going to take a look at Cape Cod this month as the issue of affordability continues.

Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Edward Augustus will join local lawmakers and Housing Assistance Corporation for the third annual Cape Cod Housing Summit.

This year’s summit will dive into the Affordable Homes Act and discuss how Cape Cod residents can leverage the new policies and resources to create more attainable year-round housing.

Town officials, business leaders and housing advocates from around the region will take part in panel discussions next Thursday, Oct 17.

