Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday.

Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest.

Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be performing from noon to 2 pm.

Attendees can also participate in Rory’s Market and Kitchen Fall Food Drive to purchase fresh produce for The Family Pantry of Cape Cod, with Rory’s matching all donations dollar-for-dollar for the month of October.

The event runs from 11 am to 5 pm on October 8.