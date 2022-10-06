You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday

October 6, 2022

Mashpee Commons. CapeCod.com

MASHPEE –  The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday. 

Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest. 

Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be performing from noon to 2 pm.

Attendees can also participate in Rory’s Market and Kitchen Fall Food Drive to purchase fresh produce for The Family Pantry of Cape Cod, with Rory’s matching all donations dollar-for-dollar for the month of October. 

The event runs from 11 am to 5 pm on October 8.

