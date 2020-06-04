Fall River Diocese Bishop Speaks Out On George Floyd’s Death

FALL RIVER-Bishop Edgar da Cunha of the Fall River Diocese has spoken out in the wake of George Floyd’s death last week and what has developed since then in the United States.

The bishop condemned all forms of racism, which he considers a sin. He called upon residents to take time to understand the experiences of people of color, which could be vastly different than their own.

Outrage after Floyd’s death, da Cunha explained, has led many people to shine light on ongoing prejudice and forms of injustice.

Efforts to actively combat racism, da Cunha explained, have to be made by all residents, regardless of their skin color. Simply being non-racist, he continued to say, is not enough.

The bishop said that prayers for justice and for peace should continue.