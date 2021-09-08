Fall River Diocese Schools to Provide Focus on Mental Health

HYANNIS – In response to studies indicating that large numbers of students nationwide are suffering from mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, the Diocese of Fall River Catholic schools will increase focus on those needs.

The development course was provided by Dr. Molly McMahan, the Director of Leadership Programs at Boston College’s Roche Center for Catholic Education and an expert in social emotional learning (SEL).

McMahon reviewed five areas of competence known as the CASEL5, which stresses the importance of creating equitable learning environments to enhance the students’ social and emotional learning.

The Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) is a non-profit which seeks to make SEL a part of education for PreK-12 students.

The five areas of competence addressed in CASEL5 are self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationships skills, and responsible decision making.

McMahon said that Catholic Schools are well equipped to provide SEL learning through the Faith’s core values and emphasized the importance of leadership in transforming school culture.

“The mission of the Diocese of Fall River Catholic Schools aligns perfectly with the core definition of social emotional learning and during these very challenging times, many families are choosing our schools because of this alignment,” said Diocese of Fall River Superintendent Daniel S. Roy.

“We are thrilled to equip our school leaders and educators with knowledge and skills to better help all students navigate their emotions and improve their abilities to learn,” he said.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter