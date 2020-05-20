Fall River Diocese Churches Reopening Next Weekend

FALL RIVER – Churches within the Fall River Diocese will be reopening next weekend.

After Governor Charlie Baker announced that churches and other places of worship were included in the initial reopening steps amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from the diocese decided that some parishes could use more time to ensure that services are carried out properly.

Bishop Edgar da Cunha said that the safety of attendees during the virus outbreak is the most important factor of reopening the churches.

The churches reopening within the diocese coincides with the Feast of Pentecost on Sunday, May 31. The diocese’s places of worship will open the day before.