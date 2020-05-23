Falmouth Announces Beach Management Plans

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth has developed an initial plan for the 2020 beach season consistent with state guidance and in consultation with the town’s Select Board and other Cape & Island towns.

The plan includes a 50 percent reduction in the number of parking spaces available at each beach to facilitate social distancing.

Signage will be placed at all beaches identifying the social distancing and hygiene requirements set forth by the state.

Parking attendants and lifeguards will not enforce social distancing but will monitor for overcrowding and report concerns to supervisors.

Further action may be taken if the public health is jeopardized by overcrowding or non-compliance with social distancing.

“We are asking visitors to help us keep the beaches open by acting responsibly and abiding by the social distancing rules set forth by the Commonwealth,” said Doug Brown Vice Chair of the Falmouth Select Board.

Eight beach parking lots will be open beginning Saturday, May 23 including:

Old Silver

Chapoquoit

Woodneck

Surf Drive

Menauhant – East and West

Falmouth Heights

Bristol

Goodwill Park

Parking attendants will be present to control and monitoring parking at all beaches.

There will be no fee charged and no lifeguards on duty until June 20.

Also beginning Saturday, May 23, the limited existing street side parking spaces will be reopened to the public in the Quissett Harbor area.

Police will continue to enforce illegal parking on Quissett Harbor Road and in all areas throughout the town.

The enforcement date for beach stickers at all town beaches has been deferred to June 20 to allow more time for residents and taxpayers to purchase stickers.

The town is encouraging all residents and taxpayers to purchase stickers by mail to limit COVID-19 exposure for employees and the community at large.

To reduce parking demand Falmouth will no longer offer non-residents or taxpayers stickers for less than a full season.

Beginning June 20, non-residents or taxpayers will continue to have access to the three pay beaches either by purchasing a seasonal non-resident sticker or payment of the daily parking fee.

Credit cards and exact change will be accepted at Old Silver, Surf Drive, and Menauhant East beaches.

Grew’s Pond at Goodwill Park will remain accessible to the public without a sticker or daily parking fee, within the limit of reduced parking.

The application for beach stickers can be downloaded here.