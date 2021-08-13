Falmouth Plastic Water Ban Takes Effect Next Month

FALMOUTH – Businesses in Falmouth will be prohibited from selling drinking water in single-use plastic water bottles effective September 1.

The ban targets plastic bottles carrying non-carbonated, unflavored water of less than one gallon. Penalties include an initial written warning, with fines of up to $150 for second violations and $300 for third and subsequent violations.

The Falmouth Health Department is tasked with enforcing the ban and has already sent out notices to local businesses that carry food permits.

In addition, the department is collaborating with the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce to spread awareness in the community.

Falmouth adopted the bylaw in a voice vote during a town meeting on September 14, 2020. That followed similar bans passed in Wellfleet and Brewster, which will also go into effect on September 1.

Plastic water bans have been adopted in Harwich, Orleans and Provincetown. Sustainable Practices, a Cape-based nonprofit, was responsible for spear-heading the petition through its Cape Plastic Bottle Ban initiative.