Falmouth Board Reviewing Drive-In’s Permit After Noise Complaints

FALMOUTH – After multiple noise complaints have been filed surrounding musical events at the Falmouth Drive-In, the Falmouth Select Board is reviewing the permit they gave to Vivid Event Productions to host events on the premises.

Town Manager Julian Suso said that many of the noise complaints were centered around afternoon shows, and that police have been called to the site on multiple occasions in response to complaints.

Select board member Douglas Jones said that the original permit was for primarily acoustic musical performances.

“Everything I’ve heard about has not been acoustic,” said Jones.

Suso confirmed that, to the best of his knowledge, Falmouth Drive-In had not been hosting primarily acoustic concerts.

Chairwoman Megan English Braga said that the concerts have also featured more performers on stage than the original four to five per band agreed upon when the permit was issued.

“I think they really violated the license application that we gave them in a number of ways,” said Jones.

Board member Nancy Taylor agreed with Jones.

“They have violated it and really they’ve lost the right to continue. I think we’ve done as much as we can do to support them, and I don’t think they’re sticking to their part of the bargain,” said Taylor.

English Braga said that with people staying in their homes more as cold weather approaches, concerts will likely continue to see complaints from residents.

“It seems as if the music has become the primary component of their business more so than the drive-in movies,” said English Braga.

The Select Board is expected to meet and review the permit with officials from Vivid Event Productions at the November 9 meeting.