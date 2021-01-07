You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Meeting Scheduled for Falmouth Complete Streets Project

January 7, 2021

FALMOUTH – A public meeting will be hosted on January 13 by the Cape Cod Commission and the Town of Falmouth regarding the development of a Complete Streets Prioritization Plan.

The goal of the project is to create a better travel experience across Falmouth for residents and visitors by addressing multiple modes of transportation, such as driving, biking, and walking.

Alternatives will be explored as ways to improve the flow of traffic, create mixed-use areas, and more.

Public comments received during the meeting will be listed in the plan and presented to supplement state and federal funding requests.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.

