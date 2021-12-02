Falmouth Christmas Parade Kicks Off Sunday

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce 58th Annual Christmas parade will kick off at noon on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

It begins at the intersection of Dillingham Avenue and Davis Straits and continues on Main Street to the Falmouth Village Green.

Staging for the parade will begin at 8:30 a on Dillingham Avenue, which will be close to thru traffic from 8 am to about 1:30 pm.

Participants in the event are expected to drop off at the Gus Canty Recreation Center between 8;30 to 10:30 am.

Davis Straits between the traffic lights at Jones Road and Falmouth Heights Road and Main Street between Falmouth Heights Road and the Village Green will be closed starting at 11;30 am.

The parade lineup will feature over 50 participants with banners, walking groups, dancers, floats, bands and more.

The rain date for the parade is Sunday, December 12, 2021.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter