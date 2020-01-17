Falmouth Citizen of the Year Nominations are Open

FALMOUTH – Nomination forms for the 2020 Falmouth Citizen of the Year award are now available.

Nominees must live or work in Falmouth and their activities should be focused on the town. The winner will be lauded for their leadership, commitment, and willingness to go above and beyond their duties.

The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors will consider nominees through a broad scope of work throughout the community.

Nomination forms can be found at the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce’s location on Academy Lane. They can also be downloaded by visiting www.falmouthchamber.com, where those interested can find more information.

Entries must be received no later than February 21. The Citizen of the Year will be named on April 16.