Falmouth Collecting Holiday Lights for Recycling

January 5, 2023

FALMOUTH – Falmouth residents are being reminded by the town that old and non-working holiday string lights are being collected for recycling.

The Falmouth Waste Management Facility along Thomas B. Landers Road is accepting lights for free, without the need for a sticker.

The lights cannot be recycled with typical curbside materials, so the town is encouraging them to be collected together.

Lights can be dropped off at the facility on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. More details can be found on the town’s website.

