Falmouth Complete Streets Project Seeks Resident Feedback

January 23, 2021

 

FALMOUTH- The Cape Cod Commission and the Town of Falmouth are seeking resident input for their Complete Streets project.

An interactive tool that will allow users to comment and make suggestions regarding town infrastructure is now available on the Cape Cod Commission’s website.

They wish to get feedback from as many commuters as possible including motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, transit riders, and persons with disabilities in hopes of finding the best ways to improve transportation.

Funding for this project is being provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Feedback is requested by Friday, February 5.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

