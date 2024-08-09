Falmouth Confirms Second West Nile Virus Mosquito Sample

FALMOUTH – Falmouth has gone from low to moderate for West Nile Virus risk level after a second positive mosquito sample has been reported.
The sample was taken from the southwest quadrant near Sider’s Pond. The report comes as the state reports the first human case—an individual in his 40s who was exposed to the virus in Hampden County.
Meanwhile, the first Eastern equine encephalitis infection was diagnosed in a horse exposed in Plymouth, where the EEE risk has been moved up to ‘high’. EEE infected mosquitos were previously identified in Barnstable, as well.
The full statement from the Town of Falmouth can be found below:
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) announced today that West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in a second mosquito sample collected from Falmouth, Massachusetts. This sample was taken on August 5, 2024, at the same location where a positive sample was collected on July 30, 2024. The location is the southwest quadrant of town (Sider’s Pond area). MDPH has elevated Falmouth’s risk level from low to moderate for WNV. The Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project collects routine mosquito samples as part of MDPH’s surveillance program for mosquito-borne diseases.
The Falmouth Health Department will continue to work closely with MDPH and the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project (CCMCP) on mosquito control efforts. The location of the positive sample is routinely treated by CCMCP and will continue to be an area of focus throughout the mosquito season.
As mentioned in the previous press release, WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes that carry this virus are common throughout the state and are found in urban as well as rural areas. While WNV can infect people of all ages, those over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.
By taking a few common-sense precautions, people can help protect themselves and their loved ones:
Avoid Mosquito Bites
– Apply Insect Repellent: When you go outdoors, use a repellent with DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] according to the product label instructions. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age. Permethrin products are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets, and camping gear and should not be applied to the skin.
– Wear Protective Clothing: Although it may be difficult in hot weather, wearing long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.
– Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours: The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. When the risk is increased, consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning. If you are outdoors and notice mosquitoes around you, take steps to avoid being bitten by moving indoors, covering up, and/or wearing repellant.
Mosquito-Proof Your Home
– Drain Standing Water: Many mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home where mosquitoes can breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains, empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools, and frequently change the water in birdbaths.
– Install or Repair Screens: Some mosquitoes like to come indoors. Keep them outside by ensuring tightly-fitting screens on all your windows and doors.
Information about WNV and reports of current and historical WNV virus activity in Massachusetts can be found on the MDPH website at: www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.