Falmouth Confirms Second West Nile Virus Mosquito Sample

FALMOUTH – Falmouth has gone from low to moderate for West Nile Virus risk level after a second positive mosquito sample has been reported.

The sample was taken from the southwest quadrant near Sider’s Pond. The report comes as the state reports the first human case—an individual in his 40s who was exposed to the virus in Hampden County.

Meanwhile, the first Eastern equine encephalitis infection was diagnosed in a horse exposed in Plymouth, where the EEE risk has been moved up to ‘high’. EEE infected mosquitos were previously identified in Barnstable, as well.

The full statement from the Town of Falmouth can be found below: