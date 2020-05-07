Falmouth Continuing to Enforce Parking Bans

FALMOUTH – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, cars that are in violation of Falmouth’s temporary parking limits will continue to be towed.

Bans were put into place at lots across the town in order to enforce social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne told selectmen that parking issues have persisted within the town, as people have gathered in parking lots and streets.

“It’s not acceptable,” Dunne said.

“The parking bans are there for a reason. We really need people to adhere to these parking bans.”

Dunne said that the police force is being left with no choice but to tow cars, as safety is hindered by illegal parking in the lots.

“And it’s also taking up a lot of our time, because we’re getting the phone calls–illegally parked cars here, illegally parked cars there–and our officers have to go there and try to educate,” he said.

Chair Megan English Braga agreed with Dunne, especially on the matter of safety. She noted that parking in these banned spots could potentially make it difficult or impossible for emergency vehicles to navigate through.

English Braga said that while she understands that people want to get out of their homes, gathering in these banned areas is not the answer.