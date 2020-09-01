Falmouth Could Be Home for New Wendy’s Location

FALMOUTH – A Wendy’s fast food restaurant could be making its way to Falmouth.

Robert Ament represents Fashion Foods LLC, the operators of a number of Wendy’s locations on Cape Cod. He said that they have entered a lease agreement with the owner of the vacant lot at the corner of Spring Bars Road and Worcester Court.

“The property is properly zoned for the proposed use: a Wendy’s restaurant with a drive-through,” Ament told the Falmouth Select Board during a recent meeting.

Fashion Foods has taken the first step in their plan after being approved for a variance from the board. The project required the variance as it is expected that the septic system for the site will take in about 1,000 gallons of wastewater flow daily.

Ament provided letters of support to the Select Board from local communities where Fashion Foods has launched Wendy’s locations, vouching for them as good neighbors.

He added that the project makes sense for the area.

“This is a year-round restaurant–which would have numerous employees that, for the industry, would pay very well–and there would be a significant amount of construction revenue to people in the town,” he said.

The town’s Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board both have to review and approve the restaurant.